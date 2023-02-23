Kenneth Lee Facklam, 95, passed away in Abilene Feb. 18. Kenneth was born in Enterprise, Kansas, March 5, 1927 to Charles and Grace (Bender) Facklam. He attended Enterprise grade school and high school and was in the graduating class of 1946. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and served until 1952. He married Elaine Marrs on June 4, 1954. They lived their married life in Enterprise and Abilene Kansas. Kenneth was a sheet metal worker for VACU-BLAST and Ersham’s for 27 years. Later he had a jewelry business called Ken’s Rock and Gem Craft and enjoyed traveling to and attending gem shows. He also enjoyed hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his twin brothers, Floyd and Lloyd; infant brother, Charles Jr.; and infant son, Terry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.