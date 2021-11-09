Kenneth (Kenny) Arthur Strauss passed away suddenly on November 5th, 2021. He was born on January 6, 1943 to Felix and Kathleen Strauss at home in Chapman Kansas. Later joined by sister Sue (Feeney). At a young age his family bought a farm south of Abilene, Kansas were he grew up. Kenny attended Farmington one room school house thru the 8th grade and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1960. Kenny married Donna Lee Taylor on September 2, 1962. This union was blessed with the birth of Doran, Laurie and Deon. Kenny and Donna lived with their children in Topeka for five years before moving back to Abilene. They purchased a home in the country where they raised their children and was living at the time of his death.
Kenny was an electrician for ADM Milling and Solomon Corporation for many years. After retiring his love for farming kept him busy helping family & friends. Kenny was an all around “Jack of all Trades” that was just a phone call away.
Family was important to Kenny. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his children, grandkids and great grandchildren. He traveled several states on his motorcycle with his wife and close friends. And few years a go Kenny and Donna purchased a motorhome. Two winter’s were spent in Texas with his brother in law and wife enjoying the warm weather. Kenny enjoyed dancing the two step with his wife, daughter, daughter in law, and granddaughters. Kenny was a 41 year member of the Elks Club in Abilene, Kansas. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 59 years Donna, son Doran (Becky) Abilene, daughter Laurie (Blain) Veal Abilene, son Deon Abilene, grandchildren Jeremy (Robin) Strauss, Alicia (Seth) Schultz, Ben (Desi) Gilliland, Courtney (Telea) Strauss, Taelor (Shawn) Herrman, Bridgette (Nathan) Wuthnow, Seth (Amber) Strauss, Felix (Natalie), Bode, and 15 great grandchildren and sister Sue Feeney of Abilene. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services for Kenny will be at 10:00 am, Saturday 13th, 2021 at the Farmington Pioneer Cemetery 1900 Ave and Indy Road, Abilene, Kansas. Family will receive friends Friday evening November 12th, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggested memorials be given to the Abilene Elks Club or the Abilene First Responders. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.