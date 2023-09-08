Kenneth Kallenberger

Kenneth Kallenberger

Kenneth Kallenberger, 72, of Enterprise, Kansas, passed away in his home with his family by his side on Sept. 3. Kenneth was born on Feb. 22 to Wayne and Joy Kallenberger in Coffeyville, Kansas. 

He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Dianna Kallenberger; mother, Joy Kallenberger; children: Jessica (Trenton) South and Amanda (Jason) Betts; step-children: Darrel (Jessica) Edson and Daniela (Gia Kvaratskhelia) Edson; grandchildren: Trevor (Caitlin) O’Kane, Logan (Ashlynne) South, Rowan (Sophia) South, Joshua (Sierra) South, Kenna (Helder Cortezão) O’Kane, Spencer (Bree) South, Carter (Hollye) South, Maya Kvaratskhelia, Elise Betts, Gannon Edson, Alexander Kvaratskheila; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Elaine (Dale) Rexwinkle; brothers: Larry (Laura) Kallenberger, Donald (Regina) Kallenberger, Barry (Audrey) Kallenberger, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

 

