Kenneth Kallenberger, 72, of Enterprise, Kansas, passed away in his home with his family by his side on Sept. 3. Kenneth was born on Feb. 22 to Wayne and Joy Kallenberger in Coffeyville, Kansas.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Dianna Kallenberger; mother, Joy Kallenberger; children: Jessica (Trenton) South and Amanda (Jason) Betts; step-children: Darrel (Jessica) Edson and Daniela (Gia Kvaratskhelia) Edson; grandchildren: Trevor (Caitlin) O’Kane, Logan (Ashlynne) South, Rowan (Sophia) South, Joshua (Sierra) South, Kenna (Helder Cortezão) O’Kane, Spencer (Bree) South, Carter (Hollye) South, Maya Kvaratskhelia, Elise Betts, Gannon Edson, Alexander Kvaratskheila; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Elaine (Dale) Rexwinkle; brothers: Larry (Laura) Kallenberger, Donald (Regina) Kallenberger, Barry (Audrey) Kallenberger, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Kallenberger; son, Joshua Kallenberger; sister-in-law, Debra Kallenberger.
After graduating from Wichita Heights, Kenneth became an operating engineer, a member of the Local 101 union, and a Freemason of the Benevolent Lodge No. 98. Kenneth loved many activities. He was a HAM radio operator and avid motorcycle enthusiast. Summer was his favorite season, and you could often find him at the lake with a cup of coffee and a cigarette. Kenneth was at his best when on the water. From scuba diving, sailing, boating, and fishing, he was happiest when he spent time on the water with his family and friends. There was always loads of fun and laughter at the lake. Dinner was a great time as Kenneth (Papa) was a master of making “brown stuff” for dinner and “skunks butt” at holidays for the grandchildren. Kenneth was a good friend of Santa, but would often miss Santa’s holiday visit when he took too long to take out the trash. Interestingly, Santa and Kenneth wore the same rings, and the family is still trying to figure it out.
A private celebration of life will be held with the family.
Memorial Donations may be made in Kenneth Kallenberger’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or P.O. Box 171335, Kansas City, Kansas 66117.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dickinson County for allowing Kenneth to be home in his final days.
