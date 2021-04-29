Kenneth D. Bebermeyer, 89, died on Sunday, April 25 at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Abilene, Kan., to John and Sarah Bebermeyer. He grew up in the Talmage community and graduated from Abilene High School in 1949.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. On June 19, 1955, he married Shirley Sheets in Navarre, and to this union, five children were born Gregory, Sheryl, Kathy, Mary Jean and Sandra.
All their married life was spent farming, first in the Sand Springs area and then they moved to the Talmage community. He retired from farming full-time in 1996 and continued to help his son-in-law Eric Hoover with taking over his farm operation for many years.
He was a member of Zion Brethern in Christ Church, the Gideons organization, and the Talmage Lion’s Club.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of nearly 66 years, one son Greg Bebermeyer of Hiawatha, Kan.; Sheryl (Dave) Lundquist, of Plano, Texas, Kathy (Eric) Hoover rural Abilene, Mary Bebermeyer of the home, and Sandy ( Lee) Rometti of Iron River, Mich.; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah; step mother Blanche; two brothers, Marvin and Dwight; and an infant sister Evelyn.
A celebration of life service will be at Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 997 K-18, Abilene, Kan., Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery, Talmage, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his honor to Zion Brethren in Christ Church or the Gideons organization. They can be left at the church the day of the service or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kan. 67410.
Friends may sign the register book Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneral home.net.
