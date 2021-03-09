Keith Henry Lauer ascended to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Abilene Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 15, 1936, to Clarence and Alma (Nagely) Lauer in Abilene.
He attended Bell Valley, a one room school, in Holland, Kan., and Chapman High School graduating in the class of 1954. In high school his interests included FFA, playing trumpet in band and playing football. It was there a good friend, Dale, introduced Keith to his sister, Nadene. On Aug. 5, 1956, Keith married his high school sweetheart, Nadene Correll, in McPherson, Kan.
His passion for agriculture started early in life. As a youth he was a member of the Holland Sunflowers 4-H Club. He participated in a variety of projects, but key was the opportunity to expand his livestock interests which paved the way for his profession. Years of 4-H work earned him a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Washington D.C. Throughout his life he remained supportive of the 4-H program and the Central Kansas Free Fair.
As a young farmer Keith received one of the Outstanding Young Farmer awards. He was recognized as Builder of the Breed by the Shorthorn Association. Keith and Nadene were a part of the Class of 1990 Kansas Master Farmer Homemakers. Keith and Nadene hosted multiple Shorthorn tour groups including the World Shorthorn Tour. In 2017 the National Western Stock Show dedicated the Shorthorn pen show to them. Keith received the Heritage Award from the American Shorthorn Association in 2019.
Throughout his life Keith was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church where he served well on various boards and committees. He was called to be an Elder for many years. He served his community by being a board member for the Coop, County Extension Council and township treasurer for 35 years. He served on the USD # 473 school board both at Rural Center and Chapman district for 15 years.
Keith had a special love for his family. He enjoyed going to all his grandsons activities and later in life, enjoyed watching his great-grandchildren growing up. His smile and gentle ways will always be remembered by his family and many friends. Everybody who came to the farm left as Keith’s friend for life.
Keith will be missed by his loving wife, Nadene; daughter, Rita Yoder (Ellis) of McPherson; grandsons Bradley Yoder (Erin) of Sabetha, Kevin Yoder (Brittney) of McPherson, and Lane Yoder of Memphis, Tenn.; great-grandchildren Frankie, Gibson, Watson and Brooklynn; sisters Joyce Taylor, Enterprise and Ila Beemer (Duane), Abilene; brother Stanley Lauer (Leslie), Salina.
Friends may sign the register book Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home and until service time at the church. Services will be held Friday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Bible Church, Abilene. Wearing of masks by those attending would be appreciated. Live-streaming of the service may be viewed on the church’s Facebook page.
Burial will follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery near Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be given to Mt. Pleasant Church, Sterling College or Family Life Today in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
