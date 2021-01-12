Keith Eugene Rogers was born Dec. 21, 1956 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Keith H. and Doris (Lamb) Rogers . He graduated from Abilene High School and attended one year of Vo-Tech.
Eugene was a self employed landscaper for over 20 years. He then worked for Zey’s Market and West’s Plaza Country Mart in Abilene.
He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
He is survived by his father Keith H. Rogers of Abilene, sister Deanna Walters of Abilene, nephews Shawn (Mindy) Walters, Amanda (Joe) Aguon and great-nephew Jasper Aguon.
He was preceded in death by his mother Doris and sister Rose M. Rogers.
Graveside services will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family dannerfuneralhome.net.
