Kaylinn Stelter-Maillet passed away on February 23, 2022.
Kay was born in Salina, Kansas on August 25, 1962 and was the third daughter to Dean and Kathleen Stelter and was raised in Seattle.
She moved back to Kansas to care for her parents in 1997.
Kaylinn is survived by a daughter, Danielle Maillet and a grandson, Adam Soule- both residing in the Seattle area.
Any donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
