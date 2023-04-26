Katie Haag

Katie Sue Haag, 70, of Hays, died Tuesday, April 25 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, after the results of a fall at her home.

She was born July 3, 1952 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Vernon and Eunice Steele Witwer. Katie graduated from Abilene High School in 1970 and later attended Ft. Hays State University where she met Dale Kent Haag. They were married Jan.15, 1973 in Abilene.

 

