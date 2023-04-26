Katie Haag

Katie Sue Haag, 70, of Hays, died Tuesday, April 25 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, after the results of a fall at her home.
She was born July 3, 1952 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Vernon and Eunice Steele Witwer. Katie graduated from Abilene High School in 1970 and later attended Ft. Hays State University where she met Dale Kent Haag. They were married Jan.15, 1973 in Abilene.
Katie and Dale returned to Hays in 1983 where she was a Supervisor at the ALCO Store for 20 years and a co-manager at Tandy’s Hallmark for 10 years.
While in college Katie was a member of Tri Sigma, in recent years she enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Ladies and having coffee with her friends. You could always find Katie on the phone with either family or friends.
Please remember Katie each time you are drinking a Starbucks coffee or listening to a George Strait song.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Dale of the home in Hays; sons Jonathan Haag and wife Peggy of Great Bend, Jason Haag of Orlando, Florida., and James Haag of Alexandria, Virginia.; brothers Lee Witwer and wife Bev of Iowa City, Iowa, and Wayne Witwer and wife Mary Katherine of San Antonio, Texas.; sister Karen Courtney and husband Lynn of Ft. Collins, Colo.; and three grandchildren Emma and Kaylee Haag of Great Bend and Bentley Haag of Redding, California.
As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Humane Society of the High Plains in Hays, Kansas or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Affordable Cremations Plus, Wichita, Kansas.
