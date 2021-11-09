Kathryn Clarissa Houlton, age 88, died Nov 6, 2021. She was born in Abilene on June 24, 1933 to Earl V & Helen (Picking) Martsolf; the youngest of 7 children. Her schooling was at Central Buckeye Grade School, Abilene Junior High & High Schools graduating in 1951. August 31, 1952 she married Kenneth E Houlton at Abilene EUB Church, where they were lifelong members. She worked for 22 years with USD 435 cooking at Garfield & Abilene Middle School cafeterias, retiring in 1995. Kathryn & Kenneth were married almost 61 years before his death on June 2, 2013. Their son, Duane, died October 7, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers & 2 sisters (Elaine Hettenbach of Abilene). Kathryn is survived by 3 daughters: Patricia (Jim) Lollar, Fresno, CA; Cecilia (Bob) Rogers; Beverly (Walter) Stultz; daughter-in-law Cheryl Houlton, all of Abilene; 6 grandchildren Clifton (Stacey) Lollar, Karen (Jeff) Depew, Dennis Barlow, Christopher (Kate) Barlow, Shelly Bogart & Ethan Houlton (fiancé Taylor Hutchinson); 9 great-grandchildren: Zachary Lollar, Aden & Colby Melton, Maddy Carpentier, Brodyn & Emma Barlow; Clarissa Bogart, Delaney & Brooks Barlow: one surviving sister, Marilyn Knopp, Newton, KS: 3 sister-in-laws: Janice Kleinsorge, Nancy Womochil & Linda Houlton; several nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Special thanks to caregivers Jane Kobitch & Jessica Cambo; Dr. Brian Pavey, Eva & Rene at Fresenius Dialysis in Salina.
Graveside service will be held at Abilene Cemetery on Saturday, Nov 13 at 1 pm with Celebration of Life Open House to follow at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N Vine, Abilene from 2 – 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saline County Patient Dialysis Association or Kindred Hospice both of Salina, KS. and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
