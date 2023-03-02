Kathleen Avis Nagely, 78, of Salina, passed away Feb. 28 at the Salina Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 7, 1944 in Abilene as the daughter of Milton and Juanita (Shirack) Nagely. Kathleen retired from Tony’s Pizza after over 30 years of employment. She has resided at the Salina Presbyterian Manor the last four years where she made many friends and especially enjoyed singing in the Manor Choir. She was a 1962 graduate of Chapman High School.
Kathleen is survived by brothers Arnold (Judy) Nagely, Marysville, and Donald (Joetta) Nagely, Abilene, and sister Donna (Howard) Gantz, Kingman. She is also survived by nephews, Mark (Jennifer) Nagely, Sabetha, Kansas; Neal Nagely, Dallas, Texas; Scott Nagely, Denver, Colorado; David (Brittany) Gantz, Olathe, Kansas; Bret (Alex) Nagely and Jordon (Hanna) Nagely, Abilene, Kansas. Nieces, Leann (Brian) Gillespie, Leawood, Kansas, and Krystal (Travis) Fensky, Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces along with numerous cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.