ROXBURY — Katherine Jean “Kathy” Writer, 59, of Roxbury, Kansas, passed away at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, while in the company of family members, at her home.
Kathy was born in Salina, Kansas, on Nov. 1, 1959, a daughter of Clara Laveta (Glahn) Meyer and Albert Dean Meyer.
Kathy attended Hope Grade School and Hope Junior High and graduated from Hope High School, Hope, Kansas, in 1977. She then attended and graduated from Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kansas, in 1982, where she received her bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Katherine Jean Meyer was united in marriage to James Joel “Jay” Writer on Oct. 12, 1985, at Roxbury United Parish Church, Roxbury, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Roxbury until moving to the family farm in 2015. This union was blessed with the birth of two daughters, Melissa and Emily, in addition to her stepson Justin.
Kathy enjoyed numbers, math, crocheting, sewing, reading, 4-H, where she learned many life lessons, working the fields, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was a member of Evangelical Covenant Church of Lindsborg, Kansas. She was baptized at First Baptist Church of Carlton, Kansas.
Kathy was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Through the years, she worked as a waitress in Hillsboro, a teller for Roxbury State Bank, a teller for Farmers State Bank of Galva, Kansas, was a pharmacy assistant for Apotek Pharmacy, worked for Scott’s Hometown Foods, both of Lindsborg, Kansas, and was a tax preparer at H&R Block, Salina, Kansas, where she finished her last tax season in April 2019.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 33 years, Jay Writer, of Roxbury, Kansas, her daughters, Melissa Clark and husband Rick of Galva, Kansas, and Emily Frantz and husband Ethan of Roxbury, Kansas, her stepson Justin Writer and his wife, Laura, of McAllen, Texas, her mother, Laveta Wingerd and husband Dale of Romana, Kansas, her siblings Pam Black and husband Stan of Abilene, Kansas, Keith Meyer and wife Lori of Tampa, Kansas, and Amy Baccus and husband Kay, of Ada, Kansas, her favorite grandkids Annabelle and Ian Writer, Rosalyn Clark and Landry Frantz, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Albert Meyer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.
The funeral service will be held at Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg, Kansas, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with Pastor Jeff Waugh officiating.
Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kathy Writer Memorial or Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg, Kansas, and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.
