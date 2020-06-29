Karen L. Elsasser, 80, Abilene, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was born August 18, 1939 in Clay Center, the daughter of Walter and Marie (Carpenter) Harrison. She attended Myersdale Grade School and graduated from Wakefield High School with the class of 1957.
On July 8, 1958 Karen was united in marriage to Harvey D. Elsasser. Karen was a medical secretary at Fort Riley for many years and was a medical receptionist for Dr. Hamel in Chapman for many years. She enjoyed painting, hummingbirds, quilting, and her flower garden.
Karen is survived by her loving children Dan Elsasser and his wife Melody of Abilene and Sandy Clemence and her husband Mike of rural Abilene, brother Walt Harrison, Jr. of Sahuarita, Arizona, grandchildren Michela Brown (David) of Abilene, Samantha Horn (Tim) of Abilene and Amanda Kohman (Matt) of Abilene and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harvey on Jan. 31, 2018, granddaughter Mykel Nicole Clemence and her parents.
Cremation is planned. Karen’s family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday evening June 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Private family services will be at a later date with Pastor Lindsey Brummer. Her final resting place will be in the Highland Cemetery at Wakefield, Kansas
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.