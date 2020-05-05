Karen Elizabeth Divilbiss made her journey home to be with the Lord May 2, 2020.
She was born Feb. 15, 1955 in Abilene, Kansas, to Lawrence and Jean Gawith.
A preschool teacher and child care provider for most of her adult life, nothing more delighted her than sitting on her back porch talking to loved ones while her grandchildren played in the yard, or ran into adults that she had taught as children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Keith.
She is survived by her husband Jim, sons Shawn and Tyson, daughters Teri and Jessi, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, six siblings, many nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held in Solomon later this summer.
