Karen Dawn Farrington, 76, of Saline County, MO, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Medical Lodge of Butler in Butler, MO.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Memorial visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall First United Methodist Church (for Celebrate Recovery) and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born December 29, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, she was the daughter of the late James LaRoy “Bob” Grandestaff and Myrtle Estelle “E” Stillwell Grandestaff. Karen attended Marshall High School and then earned her GED and her Certified Medical Technician certification. On August 10, 1962, she married Jack L. Ussery, and they were the parents of two children, Tammy and Jackie. She and Jack later divorced. On June 4, 1990, she married Ron Farrington who preceded her in death on January 5, 2009. Karen lived in Saline County most of her life and worked at International Shoe Factory for 15 years, Marshall Habilitation Center for 9 years, and then at Georgia Brown Blosser Home for Women. Karen was active in church ministry for over 30 years and ministered in the Missouri Department of Corrections Prison Ministry, Saline and Jackson Counties Jail Ministry, as well as being very active in the Celebrate Recovery ministry in Marshall. She touched the lives of many and brought them to Jesus through these ministries and her willingness to serve God.
Survivors include two children, Tammy Wilson (Alan) of Miami, MO and Jackie Ussery (Adrienne) of Butler; eight grandchildren: Christopher Hedrick (Kathryn), Caleb Hedrick (Katie), Kali Mabrey (Cory), Kelsey Hopkins, Hunter Trick, Alyssa Johnson, Gunner Adcock-Ussery, and Boey Ussery; nine great-grandchildren: Collin, Kamryn, Georgie, Brandon, Tyler, Kennedy, Uriah, Zander, Rayna; one brother, Robert Grandestaff (Carolina) of Scottsdale, AZ; two nieces and a nephew, Regina Sharp, Elisa Hansen and Robert Grandestaff Jr., all of Arizona; as well as other extended family.
