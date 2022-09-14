Karen Dawn Farrington, 76, of Saline County, MO, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Medical Lodge of Butler in Butler, MO.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Memorial visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall First United Methodist Church (for Celebrate Recovery) and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com

 

