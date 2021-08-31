Kammi Root, 63, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away on August 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Kammi was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister who treasured her family. Born in Pittsburg, Kan., on June 5, 1958 the daughter of Edward and Rose Marie (Nichols) Hankins.
She is survived by her spouse, Brad Root of Winfield, her two children Bryan Root, wife Lori (Schwintz) Root of Augusta; Angela (Root) King, husband Jason King of Winfield; and her granddaughter Braylea King of Garden City. She is also survived by her mother Rose Marie (Nichols) Hankins Blair, husband Earl Blair of Topeka; and brother Ken Hankins, husband Eldon Thompson of Wichita. Other survivors include brother-in-law Rodney Root (Mari); brother-in-law Greg Root (Sherrie) and sister-in-law Ann Root.
She is preceded in death by her father Edward Hankins.
Kammi attended High School in Abilene, Kan., graduating in 1976.
She continued her education at Barton County Community College pursuing a degree in Business. In March of 1977, she married Brad Root. Brad and Kammi eventually moved to Winfield where Kammi worked for Jarvis Auto Supply as an administrative assistant.
After Brad’s retirement from the Winfield Fire Department, they purchased Lindly TV and Appliance and operated it till its close in the fall of 2015 when Kammi’s health began to deteriorate.
Kammi was blessed to receive a heart transplant in August 2016 allowing her precious time with family.
Kammi loved her family, church and community. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church serving in many capacities over the years.
She led girl scouts, served on multiple Chamber of Commerce committees and on the Winfield Main Street board. When she was not busy running the business or helping with a downtown event, you could find her rooting for her Chiefs or aboard a cruise ship seeing the world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kammi Root to Grace United Methodist Church.
Funds will be used for the restoration of the historically protected stained glass windows that are over 100 years old. Donations may be made through the Shelley Family Funeral Home, 803 Loomis St. Winfield, KS 67156.
