Justin Michael Nelson, 41, of Booker, Texas, passed away Friday, August 9.
Justin was born in Salina, Kansas on July 10, 1978, son of Melinda and Stuart Nelson.
Justin was a District Manager for Overflow Energy in Booker, Texas. He was an intentional, hands-on daddy and loving husband. He was passionate about God, his family, guns, and hunting. He loved hard, played hard, and lived life “all-in!”
Survivors include his parents, his wife Trisha (Engler) Nelson, sons Tristin and Chase Nelson, daughter Kyndall Nelson and sister Kerrisa Fernandez (Jaime) of Raymore, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Norman Garrison, Leatha Koelling, and George Nelson Sr.
Services have not been finalized at this time, but will be updated at carlsonfh.net as soon as more information is available.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.