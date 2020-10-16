Justin E. Freuck, age 36, of Enterprise, passed away Oct. 9, 2020. Justin was born Nov. 1, 1983 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
In March 2019, he moved to Kansas to be closer to his family. He cherished every moment with his nieces and nephews. Justin has many friends he called family. We are remembering his love for life and he will forever be in our hearts. A memorial service will be done at a later date.
