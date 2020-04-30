Junior E. Jeffrey, 89, of Salina, formerly of Solomon, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Salina.
He was born Nov. 16, 1930 in Manchester, Kansas, the son of Earl E. and Thelma A. (Gasswint) Jeffrey. Following high school, Junior served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Junior was a master electrician for several years working for various companies and then had his own company called Jeffrey Electric. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On April 18, 1953 Junior was married to Charlotte Lane in Minneapolis. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his daughters Cindy Jeffrey of Salina, Jennifer Jeffrey of Salina, Marcia Jeffrey of Salina and Wendy Jeffrey of Abilene, sons Billy Jeffrey of Abilene, Curtis Jeffrey of Salina, Douglas and his wife Twila of Enterprise, brothers Clyde Jeffrey of Wichita, Jim Jeffrey of Raiford, Florida, 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Marge Isaac.
Cremation is planned and private services are planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at martinbeckercarlson.com.
