June M. LeRoux, age 61, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home. She was born June 15, 1960 in Abilene the daughter of Merle and Marjorie (Beadleston) Emig.
June worked the corporate office of Alco for 371/2 years in the printing and mail rooms before retiring. She enjoyed her flower garden, collecting wolf art and shot glasses from all the places she traveled to. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing pool.
On September 17, 2010 she was united in marriage to Marius LeRoux in Abilene. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughters Kelly Marlatt and Karly Marlatt of Abilene, stepdaughter Nicolene Grobler and step son Christo LeRoux of South Africa, three grandchildren Lillian Nitz of Abilene, Ian and Logan Grobler of South Africa. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Emig and her parents.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home at 520 NE 14th. It starts at 1:00 pm and is a come and go. Memorial contributions may be made in her daughter’s name Kelly Marlatt C/O Solomon State Bank in Abilene for the Tammy Walker Cancer Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarslon.com.
