Julia Herman, 63 of Abilene, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Wakefield Care & Rehab.
She was born June 22, 1957, in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of Merritt and Grace (Massey) Kinsman. On Dec. 24, 2014 she was united in marriage to Mark Herman in Abilene. Most of her life Julia worked as a certified nurse’s aide.
She is survived by her loving husband Mark of the home; son Nick Worthen (Hannah); daughters, Amanda Haug (Kevin) and Kristie Stover; one brother David Kinsman (Linda); and a sister Linda Kinsman. Julia also has 4 grandsons (Kaleb, Noa, Hunter, and Owen) and one granddaughter (Piper).
She was preceded in death by her parents, son David Worthen, brother Randy Kinsman and a sister Donna Raymond.
The family has chosen cremation. A private graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon for family and friends. The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Wakefield Care and Rehabilitation in Wakefield, Kan., for the care given to Julia over the last 3 years and as her dementia progressed. We appreciate you more than you know.
The family suggests memorials be given to the New Trail Fellowship Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
