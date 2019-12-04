Judy A. Enyart, 79, of Abilene passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was born Sept. 10, 1940, the daughter of Charles “Bud” and Phyllis (Kime) McVicker. Judy attended the local schools in Chapman and graduated from Chapman High School in 1958.
On August 30, 1965 she was united in marriage to Edward Enyart. He preceded her in death October 21, 2013.
Judy worked 46 years as an assistant treasurer for the National Greyhound Association.
Judy is survived by her son Vance Enyart of Abilene, grandchildren Hunter and Connor Enyart and sisters Bonnie Sutton of Manhattan and Maxine Wensel of Plano, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Graveside services for Judy will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Abilene City Cemetery with pastor Stan Norman officiating.
The family suggests memorials to be given to the Children’s Shiners. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
