On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Judy Day, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Lord at the age of 75. Judy was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Rock Island, IL to Morris and Winifred Muhleman.
She graduated from Rock Island High School and married Allen Day, who was by her side when she passed away. Al and Judy celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year. Together they raised three boys, Jerry, Tim and Pete, while living in seven different states.
Judy and Al considered Abilene, KS, home after moving there in 1977. Their home on 8th Street was a gathering place for many high school students, as Judy had the gift of hospitality and great cooking skills. After Judy and Al helped start Community Bible Church in Abilene, Judy enjoyed working in the children’s ministry. She also enjoyed her role as an elementary school reading aide at Garfield Elementary.
Judy is survived by her husband Allen of Rogers, AR, son Jerry and his wife, Alise, of Oklahoma City, OK, son Tim and wife, Sarah, of Gilbert, IA, and son Pete and wife, Kristin, of Rogers, AR, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends in several states.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1400 N. Cedar, Abilene, KS. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
A private funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26. The funeral will be live streamed on the Community Bible Church Facebook page. Also, the service will be able to be viewed on the church website at www.cbiblec4me.com on Sept. 28. Please call the church office at (785) 263-4025 with any questions about how to watch the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made on behalf of Judy to Community Bible Church in Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.