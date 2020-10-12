On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Judy Day, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Lord at the age of 75. A public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1400 N. Cedar, Abilene, KS.
Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Private family services will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Community Bible Church Facebook page. Also, the service will be able to be viewed on the church website at www.cbiblec4me.com on Oct. 19, 2020.
Please call the church office at (785) 263-4025 with any questions about how to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made on behalf of Judy to Community Bible Church in Abilene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.