Judith Read

Judith “Judy” Read, 79 of Solomon passed away September 8, 2021 at Salina Regional Hospital. She was born at the Claremore Indian Hospital in Claremore, Oklahoma on June 14, 1942, the daughter of Calvin and Lora (Kerr) McCamish. Judy grew up in Craig County, Oklahoma and loved revisiting the “old home places” in the Vinita and Claremore areas. After high school she attended Draughon’s Business School in Claremore, OK. She came to Abilene in 1970 where she worked in several secretarial positions and at West’s IGA, Alco, and was also a daycare provider. She loved to travel, sew, read, and enjoyed cooking and canning from her garden. She was a girl scout leader, elementary school room mother, and enjoyed being involved with her daughters’ softball practices and games. She was a citizen of the Shawnee and Delaware Tribes of Oklahoma.
Family was her joy. She took care of both of her elderly parents and loved gathering with her family and extended family. She was an only child but was raised with cousins she called her brothers and sisters. Grandma Judy played an important role in the lives of her grandsons Josh Hudson, James, Jesse and Justin Glover.
On June 26, 1999 she was united in marriage to Robert Read. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and daughter, Dina Bruce. Judy is survived by her daughters, Lori Hasselman and Paula Reynolds of Lawrence, Kansas and a son, James “JR” Robbins of West Columbia, Texas. Eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation. The children of Dina Bruce will host a joint Celebration of Life for their mother and Judy on September 18th at 11am at the Hank Royer Band Shell in Abilene, KS. A memorial service for Judy will be also held at a later date when her children are able to gather in her honor. Memorials may be made to donor’s choice and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
