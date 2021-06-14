A Memorial Service for Judith Ann Rasp, age 80, of Enid, is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Judy was born Jan. 29, 1941, at the Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Abilene, Kansas, and passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home in Enid. Her proud parents were Robert C. Menges and Viva O. Menges of Abilene, Kan.
Judy is survived by her husband, Charley; three children, Michelle Renee Walsh, Troy Randall Rasp and Jennifer Lynne Rasp; three granddaughters; two grandsons; and a sister, Nancy Ward. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to Accentra Hospice with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.