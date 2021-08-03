Juanita A. Bermilla, born on July 5, 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on July 28, 2021 in Abilene, Kan., at the age of 75.
Juanita loved being a CNA and taking care of the elderly for many years.
She loved with a deep passion, watching and helping her grandchildren grow up. Juanita felt truly blessed to have gotten to see her great grandchildren born.
Juanita is survived by her four children, daughter Maria Flores in California, son Jesus Perez in Texas, daughter Julia Elledge in Kansas, son Rafael Perez in Arizona. Juanita had 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Juanita had requested her ashes be dispersed by her grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.