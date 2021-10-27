Juan Curtis Sexton, 71, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 5th, at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka KS 66603. Inurnment at a later date will be in Rochester Cemetery.
Full obituary may be viewed online www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.