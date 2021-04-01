Joyce Louise Puderbaugh, 75, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colo. Born June 21, 1945, at Abilene, Kan., she was the daughter of Carl and Velma (Crider) Baldwin.
Joyce graduated from Abilene High School in 1963, received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Washburn University and received a master’s degree from Kansas State University. On Dec. 23, 1966, she married Cecil Ray “Pat” Puderbaugh, Jr. at Topeka, Kan.
Joyce was a long time resident of Coldwater, Kan., moving there in 1983. She was a schoolteacher, teaching Kansas in Rossville, Lawrence, Wakefield, Dodge City, and Protection during her career. After retiring from teaching, Joyce worked at Peoples Bank in Coldwater, Kan.
Joyce was a member of the United Methodist Church in Coldwater. Other memberships include: Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, where she held many offices including President; Comanche County Hospital Auxiliary; Girl Scout Brownie Leader; Comanche County Teachers; Kansas National Education Association, and she was a cheerleading and quiz bowl sponsor. Joyce enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil “Pat” Puderbaugh of Coldwater, Kan.; one daughter, Heather Puderbaugh of Coldwater; one son: Morgan Puderbaugh and wife Audrey of Leesburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Cassidy Puderbaugh and Zachary and Brian Puderbaugh; two sisters, Carolyn Sue Cavender of Salina and twin sister Janice Davis of Ottawa, Kan.; one brother, Ron Baldwin and wife Sherri of Abilene, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Velma Baldwin; one brother,: Steven Baldwin; and her father and mother-in-law: Ray and Ethel Puderbaugh.
Public Calling Times are from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, Kan..
A private family graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Coldwater, KS.
A public memorial service will be held at a later time and will be announced by Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Coldwater United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029.
