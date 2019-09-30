Joyce Kippenberger, 82, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, after a brief illness at Village Manor in Abilene.
Joyce was born July 26, 1937, in Enid, Oklahoma, and shortly after graduation, she moved with her family to Abilene in 1954. Joyce married Gordon Kippenberger on Aug. 30, 1958, at St. Andrew’s Church. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Joyce began her professional career at age 17 at Citizens Bank (Pinnacle Bank) as a bookkeeper. She retired after completing 40-plus years of dedicated service.
Many of her closest friends, as well as her favorite memories, revolve around her years at the bank. Throughout Joyce’s life, she remembered others w`ith special cards, flowers, and food. Each of us will miss those beautifully written remembrances.
Joyce enjoyed the seasons decorating their home with treasured keepsakes and always the perfect wreath for the season. Her home for the past 48 years on Hawk Road was her refuge. She was an absolutely avid bird watcher, often calling family with a description of the beauty she witnessed on the farm.
Her creative side also involved ceramics and creating lasting pieces that were given to family members which remain very precious keepsakes. Joyce has spent her entire life as a generous and quiet giver. Charities, organizations and even strangers have received her blessed gifts.
She enjoyed her time with Meals on Wheels as a volunteer. Joyce was a member of St. Andrew’s for 60 years and was involved in the women’s group and the prayer circle, which allowed her to stay involved even as her health declined. Joyce was devoted to her faith, which sustained her throughout her life.
Joyce was the oldest of five siblings. She was the sister that watched over us.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Mr. And Mrs. Joy Combs, her sister Darlene Combs Short, and her in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kippenberger.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Mr. Gordon Kippenberger (Village Manor, Abilene), brothers Mr. Dan Combs (Melody) of Whitesboro, Texas, and Mr. Phil Combs (Nancy) of Edmond, Oklahoma, sister Mrs. Joan Kelly (Terry) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and sister-in-law Mrs. Betty Krenger (Ed). Joyce was very fond of her nephews, nieces, and godchildren and cherished their visits, phone calls, and gifts.
As a family, we appreciate the love and care shown Joyce and Gordon by neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Gary Bacon and family. Joyce considered them family. Her Village Manor family was a devoted group of compassionate caregivers. We are forever grateful for their love for Joyce.
Respecting our sister’s wishes, she has been cremated and her family will celebrate her life with a spring memorial service at St. Andrew’s Church. Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, St. Andrew’s School, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
