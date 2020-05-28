Joyce Hauserman, 77 of Bennington passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 1p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swartwood Cemetery near Longford.
Family suggests memorials be given to the Joyce Hauserman memorial fund. Memorials may be mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N.Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
