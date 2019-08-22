Funeral services for Joyce Cox, 83, of Abilene, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Mrs. Cox passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene.
She was born July 12, 1936 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred W. and Rose Amanda (Kohls) SinClair. Joyce graduated from Hope High School.
On Dec. 26, 1954 Joyce was united in marriage to Joe Henry Cox, Jr., in Hope. Together they ran the Gambles Store for over 25 years. When they sold the store, Joyce worked at the Eisenhower Presidential Museum for many years.
Joyce and Joe loved square dancing and was a member of the Herington Hoedowners Club. She loved traveling or what she called “adventures” to all 50 states, and even traveled to seven countries in Europe. In her 70s Joyce ziplined and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan.
Joyce is survived by her son Gregory Joe and his wife Susan Cox of Abilene, daughters Kimberly Jo and her husband Charlie Hicks of Hope, Kathy Jo and her husband Mark Chaput of Salina, sister Patricia Randall of Kansas City, Missouri, son-in-law Bruce Enger of Talmage, 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe Cox on August 11, 2008, daughter Kelle Jo Enger in Oct. 15, 2008, grandson Lucas Hicks on August 18, 2018, her sister Alene Dornberger, and her parents.
The family has selected cremation. They will be receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice and may be sent in care Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
