Joseph L. “Joe” Zey of Abilene passed away peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Presbyterian Manor in Salina. He was born May 3, 1928, in Abilene the son of Louis and Pearl (Garten) Zey.
He grew up in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School where he earned a football scholarship to play in college. On September 30, 1947, Joe married his high school sweetheart Donna Johnston in Abilene. She was AHS’s first homecoming queen. Together they owned and operated Zey’s Market from 1948 until his retirement in 1990.
Joe was a kind, humble, gentle and soft-spoken man with a great sense of humor. He was a lifelong member of the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1661. He and Donna rarely missed Mass every week.
Joe loved sports, and besides playing and watching football, he liked to bowl, fish, hunt, ride horses and shoot blue rock at the “farm” with his family and friends. Joe also loved gardening and growing tomatoes.
Joe and Donna were proud of their five sons and attended football games and wrestling meets they participated in. The boys all helped their parents in the grocery business growing up, especially having fun running the firecracker stand every year.
He is survived by his sons, John and his wife Joyce of Topeka, Robert and his wife Vicki of Abilene, Rick and his wife Donna of Salina, Steve and his wife Kris of Papillion, Neb.; daughter-in-law Mary Zey of Abilene; sisters Cecilia Sexton of Abilene, Jane and her husband Stan Veal of Abilene, Irene and her husband Tom Glennon of Kearney, Mo.; and Linda Zey of Prairie Village, Kan., 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son David; great grandson Jacob Delimont; sistersm Martha Cook, Pauline Sims, Louise Miller and Patty Corley; and his parents.
A parish rosary for Joe will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with Father Randall Weber as celebrant.
Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the church. His final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery near Abilene.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or to Hospice of Salina and may be mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
