Joseph Gordon Kippenberger passed away November 27, 2021 at Village Manor after a brief illness.
Gordon was born August 10, 1935 in Thomas, Oklahoma; he moved with his family to Abilene where he has been a resident for over 70 years. Gordon’s career was farming; he later enjoyed working for Abilene CO-OP. As a young man, he loved fast cars and fast boats, and bowling. Gordon joined the Army Reserves, and he was honorably discharged in 1962. In 1957, Gordon married Joyce Combs; they were married for 61 years.
Gordon has been a lifelong member of St. Andrews Church. As his and Joyce’s health issues limited attending church services, they both were comforted by the weekly calls/ visits from the church staff.
Gordon had a rather tough exterior...he could stand his “ground” on many topics! He had “true grit!” However, when he shared his amazing laugh and memorable smile, one could experience his kind heart. As Joyce and Gordon began to spend more time at home, they settled into a comfortable routine: two remotes for the television (one would always nap) and two mobile phones (one could not hear well), and 4:00 pm cherry limeades from Sonic! As Joyce’s health began to decline, Gordon was an ever watchful caregiver. Gordon eventually moved into Village Manor to be with Joyce so they could share their meals and precious time together.
Family and friends were such a vital part of Gordon’s life. Many summer days were spent boating at the lake and during football season, cheering on O.U. all creating great memories. Neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Gary Bacon and girls were considered family and a source of help.
Gordon was predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kippenberger; his wife Joyce; two brothers Stanley (Wichita) and Mike (Florida); one sister Patsy (Tulsa). He is survived by his sister Betty (Ed) Krenger of Abilene; Joyce’s siblings: Dan (Mel) Combs of Whitesboro, Texas; Phil (Nancy) Combs of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Joan (Terry) Kelly of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews(Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New York); godchildren.
Our family would like to acknowledge the faithful support we found in Abilene: Pinnacle Bank, Royer Law Firm, Randy Gassman, AbileneHome Health and Hospice; West Grocery, The FlowerBox and Martin-Becker. Wherever I went for help, these and many more opened their doors. The compassionate caregivers and staff of Village Manor for the last two years have kept me informed of Gordon’s care; they are a devoted staff to their residents, and I have been blessed to know them.
Graveside Services for Gordon will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Mt. Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell Officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to Meals on Wheels or to St. Andrew Catholic School. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.