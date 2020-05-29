Joseph Patrick Feldt, age 55, of Hays, KS, passed away at his home in Hays on May 26, 2020. He was born on Jan. 25, 1965, in Colby, Kansas, to Arthur and Julia (Mumm) Feldt.
He was a 1983 graduate of Wheatland High School, Grainfield, KS, and a 1984 graduate of Northwest Kansas Vocational Technical School, Goodland, KS. He married Lillian Horton in Hoisington, KS, in 1992. They later divorced.
Joe was a caring individual and enjoyed working as a CNA at various locations. He also worked several years for Fuller Brush Company in Great Bend, KS, and most recently for Chartwells at Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS.
He enjoyed cracking jokes, taking care of people and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his brothers Ron (Pam) of Minneapolis, KS, Larry (Angie) of Hays, KS, Chuck (Judi) of Hoxie, KS and, Jim (Deann) of Abilene, KS, sisters Linda (Jim) Laevenstein of Hoxie, KS, Mary (Monty) Selensky of Hays, KS, Judy Feldt (Linda Kelly) of Pendelton, OR, brother-in-law Rick Rodda of Salina, KS, 22 nieces and nephews, 33 great-nieces and great-nephews, his ex-wife Lillian, stepdaughter Michelle, step-grandchildren Mercedes, Michael and Matthew and step-great-granddaughter Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Julia Feldt, brother Gerald (Jerry) and sister Janet Rodda.
Services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Home and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, Kansas. Committal service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Park, Kansas, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Call for Help-Ellis County and Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, Park, KS and may be sent to Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.
