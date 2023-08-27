Joseph Aguon

Joseph Brian Aguon born March 5, 1979 on the island of Guam, passed away Monday Aug. 21 on JBLM Lewis-McChord, Washington. He is a proud retired US Army Veteran.
He leaves behind wife, Amanda, son Japser of Abilene and son Joseph, Jr. of California. His parents are June and Eddie Aguon of Talofofo, Guam. Two sisters, Josie of California and Joyclyn of Guam. And many nephews and nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents, all from Guam.
