Funeral services for Jose F. Garcia, age 35, of Abilene, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Mr. Garcia passed away July 6, 2021, in Abilene.
He was born June 26, 1986, in Eugene, Oregon, the son of Federico Garcia and Lorie Brood. He had been an Abilene resident for the past 12 years.
Jose graduated from high school in Kelso, Washington and served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed bowling, working with tools, trips to the pacific coast, fishing, volunteered with the Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad, collecting and recycling, coin collecting and watching the Simpsons. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his companion Rheannon Jeffrey of the home; stepchildren, Kristofer and Elizabeth Holman of the home; mother Lorie and her husband Ben Calvert of Bucyrus, Kansas; father Federico Garcia of Springfield, Oregon; sister Petra and her husband Adam Mattson of Longview, Washington.
Cremation is planned. Friends may sign the register book until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
