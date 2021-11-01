BONNER SPRINGS, KS - It is with profound sadness and sorrow that the family of Jordan Swarts announce her passing on October 26, 2021, at the age of 29 years.
Jordan was born in Abilene, KS, moving to Salina at the age of five, where she attended school graduating from Salina South High School. She then attended college, graduating from KU in 2016.
Her soul was as beautiful as they come, and her smile and laugh could light up a room. She loved music and concerts, being on the water at a pool or a lake, and spending time with her friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Jill and Craig Duhr, and Brandon Swarts. She is also survived by her siblings: Dustin Duhr, Derrek Duhr, Kirsten (Trent) Gorges, Colton (Leah) Duhr, Alec Swarts, Ethan Swarts, and Zachary Swarts. She will also be dearly missed by her grandparents: Jolynn Jackson, Linda Swarts, and Jim Duhr. She has numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and other friends that are considered family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill Moser, Sherry Moser, and David Swarts.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday November 2nd at Webster Conference Center, Salina. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.
Memorials to the Salina Animal Shelter or Central Kansas Foundation.
Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com
