Jon Chris Strunk, 69, of Neosho Rapids, KS, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 in his home. He leaves his wife Susan and sons Chase (Trisha) Lawrence, KS and Shawn, Kansas City, KS.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Strunk, and his mother Marie Strunk of Abilene, KS. Also surviving are his sister Judy Bowser (Tom), Olathe, KS., and many cousins.
Jon was a career employee of the Santa Fe Railroad. He bred, trained and rode horses his entire life including during his grade school years when he rode “Max” to Scotia, a one-room schoolhouse near his boyhood home of Abilene.
He graduated from Chapman High School in 1968 where he was a gifted athlete in all sports, especially basketball. He received an athletic scholarship to Emporia State University where he played basketball and graduated in 1972.
Jon loved all things outdoors including farming, hunting, fishing, gardening, and water skiing.
