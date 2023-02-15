Jon Entrikin Griffin passed away Feb. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jon was born Aug. 2, 1966 in Salina, Kansas. He was raised on a farm in southern Dickinson County, attended Rural Center grade school and was an active member of the Holland Sunflowers 4-H club. After contracting a rare kidney disease, Jon received a kidney from his brother, Jay, in 1979. He graduated from Chapman High school in 1984. In 1988 he graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in industrial engineering. He remained a loyal supporter of Kansas State University and the beloved Wildcat athletic teams. Upon graduation he was hired by General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin as an F16 System Support Annalist. His career at Lockheed Martin spanned 34 years where he held held a variety of positions including mission planning, avionics and software development for aircraft. For a short time, he also worked for Infosphere, a software development company. A little over a decade ago, Jon received a liver transplant.
