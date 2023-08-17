Jon Robert Allen, 81, of Abilene passed away Aug. 13. He was born May 27, 1942 in Abilene the son of John and Marjorie (Livingood) Allen. He grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. Robert worked drove trucks for various companies and also had worked as a machinist in Enterprise. He was a member of the Shriners, Abilene Elks Club and a Mason. Robert is survived by Jane of the home; two sons, Jon R. Allen and Chris J. Allen. Three grandchildren: Katie Jo Allen, Reid Allen and Alyssa Huesman and one brother, Keith Allen. Robert’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Pinnacle Bank, 401 N. Spruce St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
