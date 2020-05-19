Jolene F. (Book) DeBose died May 1, 2020. She had been living at the Assisted Living center at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire near Wichita.
She was born May 10, 1934 on the family farm near Hope, Ks , the second child of Stanley and Anna (Lorson) Book.
Her husband Robert DeBose preceded Jolene in death in 2014.
Survivors include brothers Delbert, Loren, and Philip Book and sister Rita Hutchison.
She was a graduate of Kansas State College and taught school for many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.