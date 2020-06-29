SOLOMON — Johna L. Moorman, 86, Abilene, formerly of Solomon, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene.
She was born August 8, 1933 in Salina, the daughter of John T. and Rebecca (Giersche) Kelly.
Johna spent most of her life in the Solomon area, graduating from Solomon High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon, enjoyed flower arranging, cooking and coloring adult coloring books.
On Jan. 31, 1952 Johna was united in marriage to Merlin Moorman in Abilene.
He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her daughter Marsha and her husband Scott Carney of Solomon, sons Mike and his wife Linda Moorman of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Mitch and his wife Karen of Emporia, sisters Jean Luke of Wichita, Marilyn Hoisington of Wichita, grandchildren Taylor Moorman and Michele Deewall and four great-grandchildren Kinley, Elyse and twins Collin and Ethan Deewall.
She was preceded in death by her sister Helen Paul and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Johna will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky and Father Tom Hoisington as Concelebrants.
Her final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Solomon.
A Parish Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. Please practice social distancing. Friends may come by to sign the register book Tuesday until 5 p.m. and Wednesday until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to Frontier Estates and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
