John Yungeberg

John Charles Yungeberg, 42, passed away May 12 in Aurora, Colorado. He was born on Feb. 28, 1981 in Salina, Kansas.
John grew up in Abilene, and graduated from Washington High School in 1999.
John was a free spirit who spent his free time gardening and loved hanging out with his brother Chris. They had a special relationship that only strengthened over the years.
The love he had for his nieces and nephews knew no bounds. He truly loved those kiddos more than anything else in the world.
John is survived by his father Charles and stepmother Brenda, brothers Tim (Jeanie), James (Annie), and Chris (Shannon), aunt Midge Miller, nephews Colten, Gavven, Eric (Kelsey), Jordan, Paris (Sarah), Jonah, William, Landon, Hudson, and Jackson, nieces Tessa (Kale), Charlie, Grace, and Ella, sister-in-law Misty (Aaron), step-sisters Sarah (Clayton), Rebecca (Jeremy), and Rachel (Kyle), and many more extended family & friends. John was preceded in death by his grandparents Peig & Gib Yungeberg and Betty & John Stone, mother Donna Stone, and uncle Gene Miller.
Services will be announced by the family at a later date.
