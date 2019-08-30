John M. Rieck, 92, of Gladstone, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted in his honor at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 906 2400 Ave, Abilene, KS.
John served in the United States Navy as an aircraft radio and radar operator in World War II. Following his service, his early working life was spent selling advertising for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
He married Lois Marie Adam on Jan. 17, 1948 and they spent 61 years together before her passing. In 1963 John and his family moved to Manhattan, KS, where he found a career in specialty sales and merchandising.
He moved to Gladstone, MO, in 1967 to facilitate the air travel required for his work. He was a proud parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. His hobbies included gardening, gathering glacier rocks, and birdwatching.
He is preceded in death by his wife, son Michael Rieck, infant daughter Mary Rieck, brothers James Rieck, Thomas Rieck and Joseph Rieck, sisters Madeline Casper, Ruth Casper and Marcella Jones and grandson Raymond Stilley.
He leaves behind his son Patrick (Debby) Rieck, daughters Theresa Stilley and Celia Neumann, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Arraignments by the Antioch Chapel, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com.
