John Nicholas Alvarez, 79, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, March 30.
John was born in Lost Springs, Kansas March 30, 1944, son of the late Jessie and Mike Alvarez.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 6:49 pm
John Nicholas Alvarez, 79, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, March 30.
John was born in Lost Springs, Kansas March 30, 1944, son of the late Jessie and Mike Alvarez.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ellen Alvarez; daughters, Robin Alvarez (Rich McConnell), Aimee Achilles (Chris); son, John Alvarez II (Jen); grandchildren Aubrie and Delanie Achilles, and Deklen Alvarez. Sister Patricia Alvarez Estrada of Newton, Kansas. Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Sophia Louise, and Jessica Ann. Sisters – Esther Alvarez, Mary Louise Llamas, Lupie Fuentes, Katherine Alvarez. Brothers – Raymond, Saymon, Juan, Joe, Frank, Tony, Ralph, Manuel Alvarez.
Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Dickinson County, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio Street, Salina, KS 67401.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.