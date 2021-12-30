John M. Adee, 52, of Rantoul, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.
Family will meet with friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., prior to the service at the mortuary.
Interment Highland Cemetery, Ottawa.
John was born July 22, 1969, at Abilene, Kansas, the son of Melvin and Cheryl (Hobgood) Adee.
He lived in Ottawa, Kansas several years, moving to Edgerton, Kansas where he lived for 10 years. In 2001, John moved to Rantoul, where he lived until his death.
He graduated from Chapman High School with the Class of 1987.
On June 22, 1991, John was united in marriage to Lee Ann Swanson in Enterprise, Kansas.
John was currently employed with the University of Kansas starting in 2011 as a Warehouse Manager in the Information Technology Department. He was previously employed with Sprint North Supply Company in New Century, Kansas, for 15 years as a Distribution Associate.
John was a volunteer fire fighter in Talmage, Kansas. He enjoyed working with his cattle, was a skilled handyman, an outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing, and was an avid fan of KU sports. Above all, John loved spending time with his family and his boys. He was willing to help anyone at any time.
Survivors include his wife Lee Ann and two sons, Chris and Jeff all of Rantoul; parents, Melvin and Cheryl Adee of Talmage, Kansas; brother Chuck Adee (Trisha) of New Cambria, Kansas; and sister Marsha Kind (Mark) of Salina, Kansas.
The family suggests memorial contributions to John Adee Scholarship Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on John’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
