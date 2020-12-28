John Iseli, Jr., was born Feb. 9, 1924, on the family farm near Wakefield, Kan., the son of John Iseli, Sr. and Elizabeth Alice (Bass) Iseli. He graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1942.
John went on custom harvest the summer after he graduated. He was a WWII veteran and served with Co B, 382nd 96th Infantry Division, The Deadeyes. He farmed on the family farm and drove a truck for Jackie Dautel, Duckwalls, Yellow Freight and retired from Churchill Truck Line. After retiring he enjoyed wood working and mowed several cemeteries during his retirement years.
He was a longtime volunteer at the Dickinson County Heritage Center and served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge for 71 years. He was a friend, mentor and a role model to all ages.
On May 15, 1949 he married Imogene Elizabeth Robinett in Abilene.
He is survived by daughters Nancy Berggren of Monte Vista, Colo., Joan Reiff of Hope, Kan., Wilma and her husband Scott Nelson of Miltonvale, Kan., Deanna and her husband Gary Novak of Wichita, Kan.; son Terry and his wife Angie Iseli of Riley, Kan.; brothers Dallas and wife Alice Iseli of Clay Center, Kan., and Delmar and wife Nadine Iseli of Marion; 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Iseli, parents; and son-in-laws Kevin Reiff and Bill Kowalski.
John passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home in Abilene.
Viewing for family and friends will be at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene from noon Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, through 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 9 a.m., until 7 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Green Ridge Cemetery near Industry, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dickinson County Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.