John Henry Gruber, 78, of Hope, KS passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 10, 2022, at Salina Regional Health Center after a battle with lung cancer. He was born April 21, 1943, to Martin and Katie (Katherine Krause) Gruber in Hope, KS.
John attended school in Hope, participating in basketball as well as track and field. He graduated from Hope High School in 1962 and began working on the family farm. On December 18, 1971, he married the love of his life Vicki Hogarty in Tescott, KS. Through this marriage he was blessed with two children, Christopher and Kelli. December 18th, 2021, marked their 50th wedding anniversary. John spent some of his early years doing construction, in addition to a life of farming. He was also a licensed electrician who was always available to friends and neighbors. He and Vicki were active members of the Kansas Young Farmers Association in their early years. John was a dedicated farmer, growing crops and raising cattle with his brother Walter. Later in life, he took up coin collecting and enjoyed attending auctions and spending time with his grandkids.
John is survived by his wife Vicki of the home; daughter, Kelli Almes and husband, Ryan of Manhattan; daughter in law, Kai Gruber of Manhattan; brothers, Walter and Rano Gruber of Hope; grandchildren, Ethan, Aiden, and Abigail Gruber of Manhattan, Kendon and Della Almes of Manhattan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Katie, and his son Chris.
Family will receive guests on Thursday January 13, 2022, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Yazel-Megli, Herington Chapel at 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS. Funeral Service will be Friday January 14, 2022, at 1:30 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 802 E. Trapp St. in Herington. The family kindly requests that masks be worn for the visitation and funeral service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Lyons Creek. Memorial Contributions in John’s name can be made to the Hope Community Library, 216 N. Main St., Hope, KS, 67451 or the Hope Community Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 67, Hope, KS, 67451.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.