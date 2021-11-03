John F. Ray, 77, a longtime resident of Abilene, passed away October 29, 2021 in Overland Park, Kansas.
John was born on January 5, 1944 to Loris and Vola (Smith) Ray in Concordia, KS. He graduated from Concordia High School and served in the US Army as a Helicopter Crew Chief from 1964 to 1967. Following his service, John earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Emporia State University. While at Emporia John met his future wife, Mary Sanderson, and they married on August 29, 1970.
John moved to Abilene in 1972 and began his career in Civilian Service for the Army Department of Defense at Fort Riley, KS. He spent the next 34 years at Fort Riley and consistently played a key role in the overall success of the human resource programs for the Army’s Southwest Region. After a long and decorated career, John retired in 2006 as the Chief of the Customer Focused Division. During retirement John served on the Abilene City Commission for several years and also became Mayor of the city.
John is survived by his wife Mary of Lenexa, KS; daughter Julia & Craig Schemper and grandchildren Isabelle, Deacon, Drew, Iris, and Inez all of Prairie View, KS; daughter Angela Ray & Ron Sipple of Olathe, KS; granddaughter Brittany (Ray) Ogden and great-grandson Brodie of Abilene, KS; sisters Doma Revell and Jolene Miller; brother Bob Ray; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Loris and Vola Ray and brother, Ben Ray.
John was very patriotic and proud of serving his country. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed supporting all of the local teams. He spent many years coaching softball, refereeing youth football and umpiring tee ball. He loved the Abilene community and was involved in Optimist for many years. He also enjoyed discussing current events with friends over a good cup of coffee.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6 at 11 am at Martin-Becker-Carlson funeral home, 414 NW Third Street, Abilene, KS. Following the service, John’s family welcomes all to join them for a gathering and light lunch at the Abilene Community Center, 1020 NW 8th Street.
Memorial donations may be made to Abilene Optimist Club.
