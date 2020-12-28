John E. Henderson, 64 of Abilene, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1956, in Emporia, Kan., the son of John W. and Betty (Gamer) Henderson. In 1974 he joined the United States Marine Corp.
On March 18, 2006, he was united in marriage to Stacy Perkins. She survives of the home.
John managed Van Diest Supply Company in Abilene.
He is survived by his wife Stacy of the home. Three sons, John (Wes) Henderson and wife Kylie, Charles David Bogart Jr., and Michael Glen Bogart and wife Halie; one grandson Nikko Glen Bogart; two sisters, Sharon (Brad) Cole and Susan (Mark) Durian.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Military Graveside Services for John will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Timber Creek Cemetery near Wakefield, Kan. with Fr. Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
